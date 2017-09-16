Four killed in plane crash north of Glenwood

Four people were killed in a private plane crash north of Glenwood Springs overnight.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said it was notified early Saturday about the plane, which was flying from Fort Collins to Utah. Its last reported location was approximately 9 miles north of Rifle near Baxter Peak.

The plane was carrying a family of four, two adults and two children, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The Civil Air Patrol and a Classic Air medical helicopter based in Glenwood Springs were asked to assist with an aerial search.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release that heavy, low-hanging clouds delayed the search.

By 11:37 a.m. the plane had been located. A large debris field was identified at the site. Classic Air was able to land in the area and established that there were no survivors.

Sheriff’s spokesman Walt Stowe said he could not confirm a report that campers heard the plane at about 9 p.m. Friday, and the time of the crash was not known. Weather was bad in the area Friday evening, with Glenwood High’s football game delayed for an hour by lightning.

The sheriff’s office was working on a plan early Saturday afternoon to get ground crews to the area.