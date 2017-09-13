Full Throttle places 7th in World Championship

Thirteen members of Full Throttle dance company traveled to Secaucus, New Jersey on August 1 to compete in the world dance championship. With over 150,000 teams that competed at regional meets all over the world, Full Throttle was one of 14 who made it this far. Teams from Australia, Canada, China, France, Mexico, United Kingdom, and the United States of America competed against FTDC and they performed better than they ever have! Full Throttle placed seventh, but the experience, team work, sportsmanship, and the love that exuded throughout this team was truly phenomenal.

FTDC world dance championship team members included, Kallie Bumgardner, Valerie Capraro, Cipriana Dacuma, Jorden Fulton, Alexa O'Donnell, Sheridan Ottosen, Hartleigh porter, Haven Prodzinski, Shelby Snyder, Sydney Stanley, Paige Stecklein, Maddy Valencia, Kylee West, and instructor Brandi Donelson.

We would like to express a sincere thank you to each and everyone of you who helped us with this endeavor. This was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for these girls and we appreciate our community supporting them! Thank you:

…..and a HUGE thank you to Screamin' Eagle Trucking And Excavating and Holy Cow Packing Plant for the donation of our beef and processing for our raffle! Thank you also to each and every individual and business who purchased raffle tickets and sponsored these girls individually. And lastly, to thank the parents and all of our families who continue to support us on a daily basis. There is no doubt we couldn't of done this without each and everyone of you! Who ever thought that a small dance team from Rifle, CO would make it this far!