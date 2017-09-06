Garfield Re-2 November election canceled
September 6, 2017
Without enough candidates running to fill what would be three empty seats, the Garfield Re-2 District opted Wednesday to cancel its November election. Anne Guettler, Shirley Parks and Brock Hedberg will retain their seats, as each was left unopposed.
The deadline for write-in candidates has passed and the prerequisites for canceling the election were met. The election typically takes place biennially election.
Re-2 Executive Secretary Sharon Donohue said canceling the election saved the district an estimated $10,000.
The candidates will need to be sworn in after election day, after which they can again participate in Board of Education meetings.
