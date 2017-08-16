Garfield Re-2 school district is “Googly”

Rifle Middle School teacher Mimi Allen's classroom is "Googly." Using Google Classroom, the G-suite of applications (formerly known as Google Apps for Education) and other programs in the Google platform shapes the instruction for her English language learners daily, and has allowed her to have a nearly paperless classroom.

"Using Google Classroom allows me to touch all four domains of language development – listening, speaking, reading and writing – on a daily and consistent basis, using a platform that is both easy to use and familiar to the students," she said.

Mimi Allen's classroom is "Googly," in large part, because Garfield Re-2 School District can now lay claim to being the "Googliest" school district in Colorado. Garfield Re-2 School District was recently honored by Google to be the first officially recognized Google for Education Reference school district in Colorado.

Through an invitation-only process reserved for school districts that show high proficiency and dedication to the use of technology with emphasis on the use of Google's G-suite, Google Classroom and Chromebook, Garfield Re-2 was just notified of the honor.

"This is a culmination of the efforts of many people over decades," said Garfield Re-2 Director of Instructional Technology Roger Gose, paying homage to both past superintendents and past technology directors as well. "For many decades, Garfield Re-2 has really been a leader in instructional technology adoption, instruction and execution. That is not only a testament to our current staff, but to those who laid a solid foundation."

Google for Education Reference Districts are districts that demonstrate excellence and thought leadership through the innovative use of technology, including G Suite for Education and Chromebooks, to drive impact and positive learning outcomes.

"This is such a great honor because it is an invitation-only award," noted Gose. "Being named a Google Reference District recognizes the hard work our technology staff, teachers, and school leaders have done to utilize technology as a tool as we deliver high quality instruction in every classroom."

Instructional Technologist Kevin Anderle was instrumental in putting together the six-step application process. The honor allows Garfield Re-2 to have access to additional trainings and early access to new programs and features. The district will also get to host a GoogleEDU event where Google educators can share ideas and learn from one another.

Mimi Allen will continue being a "Googly" educator.

"Google Classroom provides such a great interface for me. I have everything in one place. It saves time getting students from one site to another. I run all things through Google Classroom."