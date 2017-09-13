Get tickets for Get the Led Out before it’s too late

With just eight days until Rifle's Western Adventure Weekend, final preparations are underway to ensure that the small-town event becomes a countywide extravaganza for years to come. The big event this year, Saturday night's free block party concert featuring Led Zeppelin cover band Get the Led Out, will rock the whole town, but residents should be sure to get tickets before it's too late.

While the concert is free and will be live on stage in downtown Rifle, anyone who wants to watch will need to pick up an advanced free ticket or wristband at the Rifle Area Chamber of Commerce office at 100 E. 11th St. in Rifle sometime between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.. A limit of four tickets per person can be picked up or reserved in advance.

Out-of-town guests may order tickets online at the Rifle Area Chamber of Commerce website.

Access to Get the Led Out will open at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The show begins at 7 p.m. Everyone must have a wristband to gain entry to the Third Street area during the concert. Entrances to the Get the Led Out concert will be from Railroad Avenue at the intersection of Third Street, both the north and south legs of the intersection. All other accesses to Third Street will be blocked off, according to the chamber website.

For more information visit the event website at realwesternadventure.com/get-the-led-out-ticket-information/.

Because the concert will be taking place on Third Street in downtown Rifle residents and businesses should be prepared for street closures for the event. Parts of Third Street and East Avenue will be closed to vehicular traffic for the entire day, according to city officials. The block of Railroad Avenue on either side of Third Street will also be closed from 5-10 p.m. for the concert. Traffic will detour on West Avenue and Whiteriver Avenue during this time.