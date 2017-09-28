Glean on — 582 pounds of produce donated to LIFT-UP

A vegetable farm in Silt wasn't able to harvest or sell all of its crop this year, so UpRoot Colorado stopped by with some volunteers to help glean the kale, melons, broccoli and more and get it onto the plates of those that need it the most.

Despite the muddy conditions, six volunteers helped to glean more than 600 pounds of produce in just two hours.

"Everyone went home with a bounty of broccoli, kale, tomatoes, eggplant, beets and melons," said Western Slope UpRoot organizer Ciara Low.

The two hour glean produced 582 pounds of produce that was donated to LIFT-UP food pantries in Garfield County.

Since 2014, LIFT-UP has received nearly 50,000 pounds of produce as UpRoot Colorado continues to look for more locals to participate.

Dates for upcoming gleans include Oct. 8 at 9 a.m., Nov. 4 at 9 a.m. and Nov. 5 at 1 p.m.

Recommended Stories For You

Low asks that everyone RSVP before attending.

To RSVP email Low at ciara@uprootcolorado.org or call 401-601-5249. For more information visit the UpRoot calendar's at goo.gl/99n8kV or visit UpRoot's event page at goo.gl/YwTS4k.