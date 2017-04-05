Grand River Health to host 9Health Fair in Rifle | PostIndependent.com

Grand River Health will once again host the 9Health Fair in Rifle.

The 9Health Fair will be held on Saturday, April 8, 2017 from 7am-11am at Grand River Health in Rifle. This fair offers low cost blood tests and free screenings, including blood pressure, breast, skin, foot, and more. There will also be a limited number of free mammograms and DEXA (bone density) scans. Pap smears will not be offered, but women will be able to get enrolled in programs that can assist them in getting many important women's health screenings. Grand River Health partners with 9Health Fair, a statewide organization, to offer this health fair to the community.

Pre-registration will be offered online this year for the 9Health Fair. For this year's prices, screenings and pre-registration go to http://www.grandriverhealth.org and click on the 9Health Fair icon or http://www.9healthfair.org.

Per officials at 9Health Fair participants do not need to fast before getting blood tests to ensure the most accurate results.

Community health fairs such as 9Health Fair are an affordable way to get important blood work and screenings done. Regular screenings, blood work, and check ups are essential to good health and can flag potential medical issues.

For more information on the 9Health Fair, please call (970) 625-6433.

For more information about Grand River Health's facilities, services, and staff please visit http://www.grandriverhealth.org

For more information about the 9Health Fair organization and a more detailed list of blood tests, please visit http://www.9healthfair.org or call 1-800-332-3078.