Grand River Health to host 9th annual Grand Chance for Chocolate | PostIndependent.com

The Grand Chance for Chocolate will feature fine chocolate for sale for two days: Feb. 13 and 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Grand River Café (501 Airport Rd).

You can custom make your chocolate gift for your loved one. Chocolate choices range from “Fireflower” (dark chocolate with a smattering of cayenne) to chocolate-caramel-pecan frogs. All chocolates are provided by Glenwood Spring’s own Chocolate Moose. Handmade Cards by Jayne are offered to complete your Valentine needs. The proceeds collected by the Grand River Hospital District Volunteer Association help sponsor its Medical Career Scholarships, which go out to students in the community from Parachute to New Castle. Bring your friends and treat your loved ones with incredible chocolate, and support a great cause. Happy Valentine’s Day.