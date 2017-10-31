Harvey Gap inspection done; fish limits back

After nearly draining Harvey Gap Reservoir this fall, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said Friday that its inspection is complete, ending the emergency fish salvage and reimposing usual bag and possession limits.

This month, Silt Water Conservancy District lowered the water levels in the reservoir in order to perform an inspection of the reservoir's outlet. Silt Water found no significant concerns, a news release said.

"It depends on snowfall, but even if we have an average winter, water-based recreation at the reservoir should be pretty much back to normal by spring," said park manager Brian Palcer. "However, folks may still have an opportunity to enjoy canoeing or kayaking before the reservoir ices over this winter."

The Silt Water Conservancy District planned the inspection in 2016, but due to the unexpected collapse of nearby County Road 237, the operation was postponed to this year.

Harvey Gap Reservoir does not currently have an aquatic nuisance species inspection station, the news release noted, so watercraft normally requiring an inspection cannot launch at Harvey Gap until further notice.

For more information about Harvey Gap Reservoir, contact Rifle Gap State Park at 970-625-1607 or visit the CPW website, http://www.cpw.state.co.us/.