History in the making | PostIndependent.com

The Rifle Heritage Center is realizing a dream come true.

On Monday, Aug. 7, some of the pictures from our collection of the Garrison glass plate negatives were installed in the 10 large exterior windows. The pictures were chosen to depict the life and culture of the Rifle area. As we celebrate 50 years of being a museum we wanted to present the community with a remembrance of those historic bygone years.

Our friends from the Clough Foundation, Summit Sun and the Glass Guru have been working with and for us to make our dream come true. We wanted to make the exterior of the building more appealing, as well as sharing some of our treasures with people as they pass by. The Rifle Heritage Center is striving to become a valuable asset to our community by making our presence known and providing a place where our history can be revisited. We invite you to come in and appreciate the history of Rifle and the surrounding area, that we have showcased in our 22-room, 8000-square-foot newly remodeled museum.