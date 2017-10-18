How do you search for real estate?

Here we are in 2017 and it seems like everywhere we go, we are inundated by technology. Is this a good or bad thing? This month, I want to discuss the value of technology in today's real estate market and how it can give you a competitive advantage as a consumer.

Buyers today have more tools at their disposal than ever. If you are in the market to buy real estate, are considering selling, or are just someone curious about your local market like millions of others, chances are you have a "go to" tool to search real estate. In recent years we have seen the evolution of real estate aggregate websites such as Zillow, Trulia, Realtor.com and hundreds of others. These tools are good, but each one is also with their limitations. As aggregate websites, these tools pull information from many sources to compile their data. By doing this, there is inherent room for error, and I see these errors consistently in the work that I do. For example, often times these websites will not sync properly with a local MLS (Multiple Listing Service) resulting in inaccurate listing information and a potentially terrible consumer experience. Another example is a misleading projected home value. When discussing home values, it's challenging to hear my client say, "Well, my Zestimate is…" The "Zestimate", or Zillow estimated home value, can be accurate at times but is more often than not misleading, resulting in frustration to both consumers and realtors alike.

Rather than relying on a random third party website, it is recommended that you develop a relationship with a trusted real estate advisor and ask for access to your local MLS.

Whether you are looking to buy, sell, or just window shop a neighborhood you are passing through, do yourself a favor and get access to the latest technology available for searching real estate. Your trusted real estate advisor should be happy to help you with exploring how these tools can work for you.

