JOIN US FOR COFFEE | PostIndependent.com

Come to the Whistle Pig Coffee Stop & Café at 121 E. 3rd St. in Rifle at 8 a.m. Monday and meet Citizen Telegram and Post Independent staffers. Among those representing the papers will be Citizen Telegram Editor Alex Zorn, CT and Post Independent Publisher Randy Essex and Advertising Director Brad Howard. We want to hear what you need from us and your ideas.