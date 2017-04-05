Lindenberg to leave Re-2 for Sopris Elementary | PostIndependent.com

After spending over a decade with the Garfield Re-2 School District, assistant superintendent Dave Lindenberg has accepted an offer to become the next principal of Sopris Elementary School in Glenwood Springs. He returns to the Roaring Fork School District after serving as the principal at Kathryn Senor Elementary from 2005-2014 as well as recent stints as the assistant and interim superintendent for Re-2.

"It is with mixed emotions that we share that Assistant Superintendent Dave Lindenberg has been named principal at Sopris Elementary in Glenwood Springs," Garfield Re-2 posted on Facebook on April 1. "We are excited for Dave in his new adventure and will miss him dearly!"

Lindenberg has served as assistant superintendent for Re-2 since 2014 and was the interim superintendent during the 2015-2016 school year while the district was undergoing a search for a new district chief before hiring Brent Curtice at the start of the current school year.

Among the biggest reasons for accepting the job, none weighed heavier on Lindenberg than wanting to move closer to his family in Glenwood Springs.

"I have accepted a principal position closer to my family in Glenwood Springs with Roaring Fork School District," Lindenberg said on Monday. "My lengthy days and nights at work in Rifle, coupled with the drive back and forth has left me little time for my young family. I will be accepting the Sopris Elementary Principal position for the 2017-18 school year, which is located a block from my house."

Lindenberg has a son currently enrolled at Sopris Elementary and a daughter now at Glenwood Springs Middle School who also went to Sopris.

He will succeed Kathy Whiting at Sopris Elementary, who announced her retirement after a long career in education.

"Dave's commitment to education is exemplified by his philosophy statement: As educators we have the privilege to shape our future leaders and innovators, fight for equity, and support the learning of all students in our care," Roaring Fork Schools Superintendent Rob Stein said in a statement issued on Friday.

"Dave is a believer in the power and importance of cultivating committed and effective teachers, providing strong leadership, and developing deep stakeholder support of a common vision," Stein continued. "His experience is a testament to his success with these endeavors."

During the Re-2 superintendent search last year, Lindenberg, acting superintendent at the time, opted not to apply for the position.

"The Garfield Re-2 family is excited for Dave in his new journey," Re-2 Superintendent Brent Curtice said. "We are grateful for the time, energy and devotion that he has given to the district, and more importantly to the students, staff and families he has touched. The Sopris Elementary family is lucky to have him next year and we wish him nothing but success in the future."

He takes the helm of a school that will see a significant drop in enrollment next school year, from about 580 to 380 students, as the district prepares to open the new Riverside School.

Lindenberg has been in education since serving as a school psychologist with the Roaring Fork, Garfield Re-2, and Aspen School Districts from 1995 to 2003. This will be his second principal job after serving as the principal at Kathryn Elementary School from 2005 to 2014.

"I deeply value my Re-2 family and will greatly miss everyone!" he admitted. "I believe in this District, our direction, and the work we are all doing together."

He will be finishing up the school year with Garfield Re-2, but plans to spend time becoming familiar with his new school over the next couple of months.

"I am excited to begin my new adventure at Sopris Elementary and return to the Roaring Fork School District," he said. "As I begin this transition, I will treasure the relationships I have built in Garfield Re-2, and I look forward to building new ones with the students, staff and families at Sopris Elementary. It is a privilege to shape our future leaders and innovators."