Local drop-off site for shoebox project in Rifle

After reaching over 12 million children in 2016, Operation Christmas Child is starting up again as gift-givers across the country will be asked to save for those truly in need.

From 1990 through today, Operation Christmas Child, a Samaritan's Purse project, has delivered thousands of shoeboxes to millions of children around the world. Last year the Western Slope alone contributed nearly 10,000 shoeboxes to the project .

During the project's National Collection Week, which this year falls from Nov. 13 to Nov. 20, Garfield County residents will be asked to transform empty shoeboxes into gifts filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys.

With sites in Rifle at the Rocky Mountain Baptist Church and in New Castle at the New Hope Church, these two western communities will serve as the central drop-off locations for the county.

Rifle coordinator Heidi Ross said that the project started in 1990 to provide children in need a gift and after partnering with the Samaritan Purse in 1993, 28,000 boxes were sent out to children around the world that. Last year, that number reached nearly 13 million.

"Everybody has a shoebox in their house," Ross explained. "Simply take an old shoebox and pack it with hygiene items, school supplies, games, toys and more."

On the website, http://www.samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child/, it explains how to pack your shoebox, what to pack, what's not allowed, and will even let you track your shoebox after you have sent it out.

"You can do it all online and we will build your box for you if you prefer," Ross added.

Because of the volume, distance, and customs it can take months until a child receives the shoebox as the project currently ships to over 100 countries.

Operation Christmas Child delivers these shoebox gifts to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine, according to the press release.

For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child or to view gift suggestions, call 303-745-9179 or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. Participants can donate $9 per shoebox gift online through "Follow Your Box" and receive a tracking label to discover its destination.

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 146 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.