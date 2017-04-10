Man killed in ATV accident near Rifle | PostIndependent.com

An adult male was killed Saturday in an ATV rollover accident near Rifle.

The victim’s name was not immediately released.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that it was notified at 3:40 p.m. Saturday of the accident approximately the 9-mile marker of the JQS Road near Rifle.

The initial report indicated that the driver of the ATV lost control of the vehicle and rolled down an embankment near a switchback in the road. The driver was reported to be wearing a seat belt at the time, the news release said.

A friend in the area notified 911 of the accident. He was later able to reach his friend and the ATV, at which time he called 911 again and updated the situation.

Emergency medical workers responded from Colorado River Fire Rescue, and Care Flight was also called. Responders determined that the male party was deceased. Garfield County Search and Rescue then was called along with the Garfield County coroner, who arrived on scene shortly after 6 p.m. to remove the decedent.

The Garfield County Coroner's Office is expected to release the victim’s name once next of kin notifications have been made.