New Castle market packed with activities this week

Week 7 of the New Castle Community Market is packed full of activities.

Spirits of New Castle is hosting a wine and beer sampling. Tickets are $5 with all proceeds going to the 2017 annual Back to School Supply Drive.

Cooking Matters will be doing a cooking demo.

Music this week is by Red Dirt River Band with its variety of Americana, rock and bluegrass.

Marketgoers have two separate drawings to choose from this week. First is the regular drawing, with tickets costing $1. A list of prizes will be posted at the Market Booth. The second is a very special drawing for a chance to win two Broncos tickets to the Aug. 31 preseason home game against Arizona. Tickets are $5 and will be sold through the Aug. 24. The winning ticket will be drawn and winner will be notified on Aug. 25.

Kalebs Katch will be cooking up those delicious salmon sandwiches and have products to sell, as well. Be sure to take a look at the cute signs by Julie's Hand Painted Signs. Her booth is right next to the Market Booth. Back this week after taking a vacation break is Crystal Tuning with crystals, rocks and jewelry galore.

Come to Burning Mountain Park from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays.