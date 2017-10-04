New Castle pumpkin patches open for business

With a variety of gourds and pumpkins for sale, the New Castle Gardens Pumpkin Patch is open for business now through Nov. 1 as families, classes and anyone looking to make a great pumpkin pie will need to visit before Halloween. She said there are around 10,000 to 15,000 pumpkins for sale and she expects all of them to be gone by the time November hits.

Any extra pumpkins will be donated to the Pauline S. Schneegas Wildlife Foundation.

Along with the pumpkins New Castle Gardens offers Pumpkin-nators, hay rides, a hay mountain and slide for kids to enjoy while their parents pick out the perfect pumpkin.

"Get your kid out and dirty and hopefully they will fall asleep in the car ride home," added New Castle Gardens

owner Michelle Cox.

The New Castle Gardens pumpkin patch will be open through Nov. 1 and to make arrangements for a field trip or large group: Call (970)-984-3850 or email Michelle@NewCastleGardens.com. Find out more at newcastlegardens.com.

Just a couple of miles away, the Osage Gardens started its pumpkin patch on Sunday and will be going all month with fresh organic pumpkins.

While New Castle Gardens imports its pumpkins from a farmer outside of Delta, the orange, green, white and warty pumpkins sold at Osage Gardens are homegrown. The farm borders the Colorado River between New Castle and Silt on River Frontage Road.

The pumpkin patch and store are open seven days a week. Go to osagegardens.com for details.