New pool to be built by Memorial Day 2019

Rifle voters were asked whether or not they would approve to finance the construction of a new swimming pool complex in this year's election and in a resounding 753-317 voters easily approved the project. No new tax funding will be sought for the project and any debt incurred will be paid out of existing sales and use tax revenues.

"It's always nice to see a clear margin on a vote like this," said Rifle Parks and Recreation Director Tom Whitmore. "It's really nice to have an affirmative margin as a community that we definitely support this."

"We're just really excited about the project. The pool was a big thing when it was first built."

While the pool has served the Rifle community for decades, its infrastructure has become dated and each one of the newly elected members of council indicated throughout the election that it was time for a renovation.

Rifle new mayor pro tem Theresa Hamilton said that its infrastructure outlived its life span and it no longer meets the needs of the community.

New council member Joe Carpenter called the project a no-brainer.

Now that the design concept has bee approved by council, Whitmore and the Parks and Recreation staff can move forward with design development and construction documents.

He indicated now that the schematic design has been approved they can finish the design now and into 2018.

Though council approved of the proposed plan, things can still change depending on cost. "It could cost more money, in which case we could look for more funding or reduce the scope," he said. "The general concept is what we are shooing for, but it's just like any construction project."

Once finalized, council will approve of design development, which Whitmore estimated should be sometime in the summer. He hopes to begin construction by Sept. 2018 and to open Memorial Day 2019.

He added that the current pool will remain open through Labor Day weekend 2018, after which construction on the new project will begin.

The design concept includes several new features such as new buildings, an expanded deck surface area, a lazy river-bubble pit, a family whirlpool, tube and speeds slides and more.

Though it appears the city is moving forward with the outdoor pool design, Whitmore made it clear that the door remains open for an indoor pool.

"We have to know what is going in and what the defined scope of the project is," he explained. "The plan is for an outdoor pool, but the opportunity for an indoor pool is always there."