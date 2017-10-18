New tax asked of New Castle voters

With the funds depleted and too little money in the general fund to pay for new projects or programs, a group of concerned citizens got together to seek a solution. The Community Revenue Committee, made up of various New Castle community members, propose a new revenue source to the town and ask for voters to vote yes on Ballot issue 2A Nov. 7. The proposal is a one-time, 3.5 percent use tax collected when New Castle residents purchase a vehicle that requires registration.

The 3.5 percent use tax would be collected when New Castle residents purchase a new or used vehicle. New Castle is the only Garfield County community that does not currently collect this tax.

The tax is projected to raise $330,000 annually for the town.

New Castle's General Fund balance currently stands at $541,509.

"We were stretched to meet the community needs and wanted to explore new revenue sources," said Loran Randles, a member of the Community Revenue Committee. "We started meeting twice a month since the spring. We worried that the town would be forced to cut some of the things that make New Castle special."

In 2009, oil and gas revenue funded 21 percent of the town's total operating expenses of $2,997,638. In 2016, that number dropped to 5 percent. Total direct distributions from oil and gas are expected to remain below $125,000 for several years after supplying the town $642,254 in 2009, according to information from the committee.

"As citizens, neighbors, friends and families of New Castle, we support this tax because it will help us support our community's core values and maintain and improve the things we about for ourselves, our children and our visitors," states promotional material for the tax.

New Castle is the only Garfield County community not to allow retail marijuana, and Randles said that the use tax serves as an alternative to a tax revenue from a business that does not support the values of the community.

If approved by voters, the use tax will be earmarked for projects that either 1) promote public safety; 2) establish a pathway to create a playing field and field house complex; 3) maintain and expand recreation; 4) support community volunteer groups; 5) or market and brand New Castle.

A citizen advisory board will be formed to prioritize the distribution of annual revenues among the five categories.