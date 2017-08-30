Parachute becoming pot capitol of western CO

After approving of what will be the seventh marijuana retail store in town in late August, Parachute, a community of around 1,300 people, added another attraction to draw commuters off of Interstate 70. As Grand Junction and Rifle have yet to allow for recreational marijuana in town, Parachute continues to establish itself as destination for drivers for that stretch of the I-70 corridor.

At the Board of Trustees hearing on August 16, the board approved of a license for retail marijuana store, Tokin' Tipi, LLC, that will further build Parachute's "Highway Tourist District". The proposed retail marijuana store location previously housed Old Mountain Gift and Jewelry.

Of the $133,529 the town made through sales tax in June, $40,790, or nearly 35 percent, represents the local sales tax from recreational marijuana, states Town Manager Stuart McArthur monthly report for August 2017. Add in the state recreational marijuana sales tax and that number reaches nearly 43 percent.

According to the report, twenty of the top non-marijuana businesses were up an average of 71.72 percent from the same month last year with local hotels, restaurants, liquor stores, and convenience stores all up compared to June 2016.

While the hearing received pushback from local industry folks who will soon be in competition with Tokin' Tipi, the license was approved as the board felt that Parachute is a free enterprise.

"I was elected because I told people that I was going to support all business in town. Parachute is open for business," said trustee Fred Andersen. "That's what I ran on. I love the old teepee shop but it wasn't viable."

Recommended Stories For You

He added that if someone had applied to open a similar business, the board would have been happy to approve it.

"It's not up to us to choose who wins and who loses," he added. "Parachute is open for business and if you want to run a business.

While the issue of setting a cap on the amount of marijuana retail stores in town is something that the board initially approved to allow recreational marijuana, the recent uptick of license applications forced the board to consider setting parameters in place.

"We didn't cap it because we believe in a capitalist market," Town Manager Stuart McArthur said. "The board is definitely free enterprise.

He added that the board might not be comfortable with the number, but it doesn't believe that it should decide who should and shouldn't succeed in business.

That being said, in late July the town approved of an emergency ordinance setting a moratorium on applications for additional retail marijuana stores for the immediate preservation of public health, safety and welfare.

Because the moratorium does not apply to applications for marijuana related business license that were filed on or before the date of the ordinance, Tokin' Tipi was approved. Three more licenses came across McArthur's desk before the ordinance was signed as well.

If the most recent hearing is any indication, the town of around 1,300 people may have as many as ten retail marijuana stores before the moratorium is in place.