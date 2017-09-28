Parachute Oktoberfest set for Saturday, Sept. 30

In 2010, Parachute town officials met to discuss hosting an Oktoberfest in town and at that time set a trial period of five years to see if the event could be supported long-term. In year three of the five-year plan, the town is looking to make Saturday's Oktoberfest its best one yet.

"Things like this don't make money right away," said Derek Wingfield, community development director for Parachute. "If we break even I will be thrilled."

Each year the event has grown by roughly 15 to 30 percent, and it is on pace to grow again this year. Concert ticket sales have already surpassed 1,000, and for events like this the majority of sales come at the gate, Wingfield explained.

"Hotels and restaurants were packed last year, and that's what the goal is, to get people into town."

He hopes to see as many as 4,000 to 6,000 people this year.

Gates open for Parachute's Oktoberfest at noon at Cottonwood Park with a full day of kid-oriented and family-friendly activities planned. Families can enjoy inflatable slides, a zip line, Bump-N-Jumps and more. It is $10 for unlimited use.

"We'll have the most vendors we've ever had," Wingfield added.

At 2 p.m. beer sales will begin, but attendants in the park will be asked to leave at 5 p.m. if they don't already have a general admission ticket. General admission tickets cost $25 a piece with reserved seating prices at $40. Family passes and nearby camping passes are also being sold. Visit http://www.oktoberfestco.com/tickets for more information.

This year's concert includes three acts, compared to two in previous years, and showcases Dylan Scott, Diamond Rio and Jerrod Niemann. Fireworks will take place at 9 p.m. with Niemann's show going until closing at 11 p.m.