Rifle chief says hunt continues for homicide suspect | PostIndependent.com

With homicide suspect Michael Francis Montgomery still at large in the March 29 slaying of Rifle residentÂ Christopher Lee Gallegos, 28, Rifle Chief of Police Tommy Klein on Wednesday updated the City Council on the investigation.

“We are still actively looking for the suspect,” he said. “We’ve been working with federal partners in order to facilitate catching the fugitive and bringing him back here if he’s out-of-state or locating him locally if he’s still local.”

Klein thanked his officers and assisting agencies forÂ their hard work in the past week and gave his condolences to Gallegos’ family.

Montgomery was Gallegos’ father-in-law. Gallegos was shot in the head.

Klein praised how his department handled the crime scene and manpower challenges in Rifle that night. As the investigation started, Klein said, the department was initially 19 calls down and was able to get the next shift to come on. Three officers came in on their time off to help.

Police asked that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Montgomery, 45, call the Rifle Police Department at 970-665-6500 or call 911. Authorities cautioned not to approach Montgomery.

Montgomery is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds, and has tattoos on both arms, state records show.

He was arrested in Silt in February on a felony methamphetamine possession charge, the only arrest that shows up on a search of Colorado Bureau of Investigation records.