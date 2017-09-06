PREP ROUNDUP: Demons fall to Tigers, Titans get past Eagles

Hosting the Grand Junction Tigers Tuesday night at Stubler Memorial Field in a non-league matchup, the Glenwood Springs Demons' boys soccer team came up short in the tilt, falling by a score of 7-2 on its home field.

Against the Tigers, Glenwood found itself locked in a 2-2 game at the half, but the Tigers came out on fire in the second half, striking for five goals to pull away for the win.

Despite the lopsided defeat, Glenwood jumped out to an early 2-0 over the Tigers as seniors Finlay Roberts and Leo Mireles started the scoring for the Demons. But from there the Demons gave up seven unanswered goals after taking a 2-0 lead to drop a tough decision at home.

"Frankly, we've had three bad second halves in a row," Glenwood Head Coach Wayne Smith said. "We work a lot on team defense and getting eight guys back, but it's the hardest and most important thing. We've got to get guys who have the mentality of doing that. When we get behind, instead of continuing to defend and build our attack back up we try to doing too much ourselves."

Sitting at 2-2 on the season, Glenwood has a week off before traveling to Eagle Valley Sept. 14 with the Devils.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

GLENWOOD 3, GRAND JUNCTION CENTRAL 0

Taking on the visiting Grand Junction Central Warriors Tuesday evening inside Chavez-Spencer Gymnasium, the Glenwood Springs girls' volleyball team rolled to a three-set sweep over the Warriors by scores of 25-15, 26-24 and 25-10 to remain a perfect 6-0 on the season.

The Demons got off to a slow start in the first set before catching fire to pull away for the 10-point win over the Warriors, setting up a tough second set.

In the second set, Glenwood Head Coach Kehau Rust mixed up the lineup to get a different look, leading to the girls on the floor fighting hard in the thrilling second set.

Sitting just one set away from the sweep, the Demons came out determined to finish off the match quickly, pummelling the Warriors by 15 points for the win.

Against Grand Junction Central, senior Tye Wedhorn led the way with 14 kills, while senior Maya Erickson added four kills and three serving aces. Senior Kassidi Johnson chipped in with 24 assists offensively, while senior Mary Fuller added three blocks defensively.

Seniors Saylor Warren and Maddie Bolitho added 12 and seven digs, respectively, in the win.

Glenwood now sits at 6-0 on the season. The Demons host the Summit Tigers Thursday evening to start 4A Western Slope League play.

COAL RIDGE 3, PAONIA 1

In its first showing at home inside Coal Ridge High School, the Titans' girls volleyball team got off to a slow start against the visiting Paonia Eagles Tuesday night before winning three straight sets to pick up its second win of the young season.

Against the Eagles, Coal Ridge dropped the first set by a score of 23-25 before winning the next three sets by scores of 25-22, 25-20 and 25-19.

In the first set, Paonia tipped shots over the net, which is something Coal Ridge Head Coach Aimee Gerber said the team didn't practice for, leading to a change in coverage for sets 2-4.

Following the coverage change, Coal Ridge found its footing to roll to the four-set win.

In the win, junior McKenzie Crawford had an outstanding game, dishing out 28 assists while recording five serving aces and five kills.

Senior Santana Martinez turned in a strong performance as well, recording 16 digs, five kills and four serving aces. Senior Paige Harlow and freshman Taylor Wiescamp added 10 kills each, while Wiescamp chipped in seven blocks. Harlow added four blocks of her own for the Titans.

Senior Cassie Greene also had a strong day offensively for the Titans, turning in five kills. Senior Emily Wright rounded out the night with 14 digs defensively.

With the win, Coal Ridge improves to 2-0 on the season. The Titans host the Grand Junction Central Warriors Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

RIFLE 3, SUMMIT 1

Hosting the Summit Tigers Tuesday night at Rifle High School, the Rifle Bears' girls volleyball team picked up a big four-set win over the visiting Tigers by scores of 25-16, 20-25, 25-21 and 25-17 to start 4A Western Slope League play off on a high note for the young Bears.

Against the Tigers, seniors Shalynn Smith and Alexis Dormio led the way for the Bears with 10 kills each, while fellow senior Eve Miller added seven kills.

Senior Dulce Toscano had a big night defensively, recording 32 digs for the Bears, while junior Nikala Fitzsimmons and senior Rylee Wisniewski recorded 18 and 17 assists, respectively.

With the win, Rifle improves to 2-3 on the season. The Bears travel to Eagle Valley Thursday evening for a matchup with the Devils.