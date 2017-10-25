PREP ROUNDUP: Rifle’s Wagler places fourth, qualifies for 3A state meet; Demons, Bears win on the road to set up rivalry clash

Competing Friday afternoon in Delta at the 3A Region 1 cross country meet, Rifle's Sarah Wagler turned in another top-5 performance in a great season, placing fourth in the meet to qualify for the state meet.

Wagler finished behind three Steamboat Springs runners, clocking in fourth with a time of 19:20.80, while Basalt's Sierra Bower placed fifth with a time of 19:57.70, qualifying for the 3A state meet, as well.

While Wagler was good enough to qualify for the state meet, Rifle's Ashley Manera and Jasmine Sandoval came up short as Manera placed 29th with a time of 21:46.30, while Sandoval placed 33rd with at time of 21:57.00.

Basalt's Carly Robinson, Sophia Moon and Lily Gilles placed ninth, 22nd and 24th overall as Robinson turned in a time of 20:32.90, while Moon and Gilles recorded times of 21:18.80 and 21:22.30. As a team, the Basalt girls narrowly missed qualifying for the state meet as a team, scoring 94 points to place fifth behind Aspen (92). Grand Valley sophomore Jordyn Pittman placed 30th for the Cardinals, recording a time of 21:48.20.

On the boys' side, Rifle freshman Jonny Hernandez finished just inside the individual cutoff, placing 14th in the meet with a time of 17:40.73. Grand Valley senior Laytham Magana narrowly missed the top 15, placing 19th with a time of 18:01.82.

FOOTBALL

GLENWOOD SPRINGS 24, SUMMIT 7

After a tough morning and afternoon that saw their four wins wiped out due to forfeit for an ineligible player taking the field in an administrative error, the Glenwood Springs Demons' football team bounced back in a big way Friday night in Summit County, scoring 24 unanswered points to top the host Summit Tigers 24-7.

Following a touchdown from Summit to take a 7-0 lead, Glenwood saw senior quarterback John Jensen find the end zone three times on the night, rushing in all three scores from 1, 2 and 11 yards, while kicker Tyler Dietrich nailed a 29-yarder to give the Demons the 17-point win.

Prior to the forfeit issue, Glenwood was 4-3 (1-1 3A WSL) on the season. Now, the Demons sit at 1-7 (1-2 3A WSL) with just two games left in the season, starting with a huge rivalry showdown with the Rifle Bears next Friday at Stubler Memorial Field. The game would have had serious 3A playoff implications, but now the Demons will look to play spoiler in the rivalry matchup.

RIFLE 46, EAGLE VALLEY 6

On the road Friday night for a 3A Western Slope League matchup with the Eagle Valley Devils in Gypsum, the Rifle Bears rolled to a 46-6 win over the Devils, holding a 33-6 lead at the half before scoring twice in the second half to cap off the scoring.

Junior Tanner Vines took the first Rifle offensive play of the night 70 yards for a score, while junior Joel Lopez added two scores — a 15-yard run and a 50-yard catch — to stretch the lead to 22-6 before a field goal and a touchdown run from sophomore Levi Warfel sent the Bears into the half with a 33-6 lead.

Warfel then made it 40-6 in the second half on a short touchdown run before Camron Shephard, in at quarterback late in the game, scored on a quarterback sneak, capping off the win. With the win, Rifle improves to 8-1 (4-0 3A WSL) on the season. The Bears now gear up for a rivalry showdown with the Glenwood Springs Demons next Friday at Stubler Memorial Field.

BOYS SOCCER

ROARING FORK 2, DELTA 1 OT

Traveling to Delta on Thursday afternoon for a big 3A Western Slope League matchup with the Delta Panthers, the Roaring Fork Rams rebounded from a tough loss Tuesday to Coal Ridge by stunning the Panthers 2-1 in extra time.

Junior Max Candela scored both Roaring Fork goals, each on penalty kicks, lifting the Rams to the win.

"This feels really good to bounce back after Tuesday," Roaring Fork Head Coach Nick Forbes said. "We came out in the first half and weren't really ready for how physical they play, but at halftime we talked to them. They came out in the second half and were physical back. They were solid on defense and had good discipline. These kids were hurting after the Coal Ridge loss, so they came out today and showed what they're about.

"I'm just really proud of them; they played their hearts out and matched up with a physical team."

By knocking off Delta, the Rams helped the Coal Ridge Titans win the 3A Western Slope League regular season championship while firmly planting themselves in the 3A playoff picture. The state playoff bracket should come out Sunday afternoon.

With the win, Roaring Fork finishes the season with a record of 12-3 (6-2 3A WSL).