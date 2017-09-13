PREP ROUNUP: Rams knock off Longhorns in rivalry matchup; Bears go 1-3 at Berthoud Tournament

On the road for a rivalry matchup Monday night against the rival Basalt Longhorns, the Roaring Fork Rams boys soccer team picked up a big 2-1 overtime win, giving the Rams their first win in nearly 10 years at Basalt. Against the Longhorns, the Rams hit all three posts of the goal and missed a penalty kick before ultimately pulling out the overtime win.

Holding a 1-0 lead over the Longhorns midway through the game on a goal by freshman Alvin Garcia off of an assist from junior Max Candela, a half-hour lightning strike caused a delay in the matchup.

Following the weather delay, Basalt scored quickly to tie the game at 1-1, forcing overtime.

In the overtime session, Roaring Fork senior Aidan Sloan scored the winning goal off of an assist from junior Ronald Clemente, setting of a Rams celebration.

With the win, Roaring Fork improves to 3-1 on the season. The Rams take on Palisade Wednesday afternoon on the road at 7 p.m. at Colorado Mesa's Walker Field.

BEARS GO 1-3 AT BERTHOUD TOURNEY

Recommended Stories For You

Traveling to Berthoud Friday and Saturday for a weekend tournament of four games, the Rifle Bears' softball team went 1-3 on the trip, dropping games to Golden (19-4), Berthoud (7-4) and Prairie View (16-3), while beating Longmont (11-3) on the trip.

Against Golden, Claudia Abbott hit a 2-runer homer for the Bears, while Kaitlyn Harris and Alondra Zepeda hit solo homers in the loss.

Taking on the Spartans of Berthoud, Peyton Caldwell had a 2-run triple, while Harris had single, double and one run batted in. Delaney Phillips had two hits and two stolen bases for Rifle in the loss.

Against Longmont, Harris led the way with two doubles, a triple, three runs scored and two RBIs. Kaitlyn Jackson picked up the complete-game win with no earned runs, five strikeouts and also added a single, double and one RBI. Abbott had two singles, a sac fly, on RBI and a stolen base.

Phillips had walk, a single and two stolen bases. In the attempt to get on base with a bunt, Phillips beat the throw, which went into right field. Following the throw, the sophomore was able to race all the way to home before they got the ball back to home.

Caldwell had a double and RBI against Longmont as well.

In the loss to Prairie View, Shaeley Arneson hit a three-run homer to give Rifle its only runs of the game.

Sitting at 6-3 on the season, Rifle hits the road Wednesday for a game at Palisade, with first-pitch scheduled for 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Palisade 3, Rifle 0

Hosting the Palisade Bulldogs Tuesday evening at Rifle High School, the Rifle Bears girls volleyball team dropped a three-set decision to the visiting Bulldogs by scores of 10-25, 17-25 and 17-25.

With the loss to the rival Bulldogs, Rifle falls to 2-6 (1-4 4A Western Slope League) on the season. The Bears will host the archrival Glenwood Springs Demons Thursday night at Rifle High School at 6 p.m.

Basalt 3, Roaring Fork 0

In a road matchup at the rival Basalt Longhorns Tuesday night, the Roaring Fork Rams girls volleyball team dropped a three-set decision to the Longhorns as Basalt snapped an 18-match losing streak to the Rams dating back to Sept. 4, 2008, according to Aspen Times sports editor Austin Colbert.

Against the Longhorns, the Rams fell by scores of 12-25, 13-25 and 17-25.

"The girls have the head and the want-to," Roaring Fork head coach Donna Bratcher said. "They just need to trust each other and themselves. I'm still very proud of them and we will continue to work on those things. We'll see Basalt again at homecoming, and I anticipate a much different outcome."

With the loss, Roaring Fork falls to 1-6 (0-1 3A Western Slope League) on the season.

The Rams will travel to Olathe Thursday for a matchup with the Pirates.