Preschool on Wheels receives $7,500 grant | PostIndependent.com

Kum & Go Convenience Stores recently awarded a $7,500 grant to the Preschool on Wheels program to support its ongoing efforts to improve kindergarten readiness for low-income children in western Garfield County.

According to a press release, the grant and matching support from several community partners will help ensure that Preschool on Wheels can continue to serve 120 students per year, providing them with the basic academic and developmental tools needed to be successful students.

“Kum & Go has seven convenience stores within our program’s service corridor and we are excited to be one of the many important programs the company supports in the community,” Logan Hood, Aspen Community Foundation’s Preschool on Wheels program manager, said.