Raptors swarm over Silt Saturday

The Western Slope is home to as many as 27 various raptor species and on Saturday anybody in attendance at the Raptor Fest at Silt's Stoney Ridge Pavilion got to learn a little bit more about them in a festival celebrating and educating on these magnificent birds of prey.

The five-hour festival included an hour of "Talon Talk", an educational component and live demonstration with several native raptors. The raptors used during the talk included falcons, owls, hawks and kestrels.

"There's no other bird festival anywhere around here," said Chadd Drott, founder of Chadd's Walking With Wildlife. "We want to make this into an annual event and do it every year."

He added that out of the 29 raptor species that live Colorado, 27 will call the Western Slope home for some portion of the year.

Chadd's Walking With Wildlife, in partnership with the Pauline S. Schneegas Wildlife Foundation and Nature's Educators, along with other local organizations, hosted the first annual Raptor Festival which included free food and activities for kids.

"This is a great area for raptors," Drott said.

He added that he wants to do an annual raptor festival to let people know about all the great bird species in the area.