Reach-Out Colorado’s search for long-term home continues | PostIndependent.com

The ROC center, a Rifle-based nonprofit, may have found a new home off of Centennial Parkway earlier this spring, its fifth home in five years, but it's only a temporary fix. What executive Dave Bottroff is really looking for is a permanent home in Rifle.

Founded in 2012, ROC, an acronym for Reach-Out Colorado Inc., serves as a resource and referral center connecting those who are down on their luck with vital services, such as financial assistance for paying utility bills.

The ROC spearheads the Totes of Hope program, which provides food to schoolchildren who might not receive adequate nutrition on the weekends, as well as the Angel Tree program, which provides gifts to children during the holiday season.

At 6 p.m. every Tuesday, volunteers gather at the ROC's new location in downtown Rifle to put together care packages for the children enrolled in the Totes of Hope program. Each child signed up for the program receives one protein, carbohydrate, vegetable, fruit, as well as one snack.

"It's not a lot of food," Bottroff explained, "but it's meant to supplement a pantry for the weekend."

Families that apply for the free or reduced lunch program at Garfield School District Re-2 are eligible to apply for Totes of Hope. Out of the more than 1,000 students eligible for Totes of Hope, 310 Rifle children are signed up, according to Bottroff. Families with more than one child enrolled get one package for each child.

"It's the community folks that are volunteering, you never know who's going to be showing up," he added.

Though Bottroff expects that the ROC should be able to stay in its new home through the end of the summer, after that it's anyone's guess where it will go from there.

"We anticipate this will be temporary," he explained. "We were looking for a place to finish the school year with, and we are really pleased that Kirk [Swallow] is letting us use this place, because he knows what we are doing."

Bottroff added that he would love to find a permanent home in Rifle, one that the organization can use to separate the foods twice a month for the Totes of Hope program.

Bottroff is searching for anyone interested in lending space for the program. Since the ROC is a registered nonprofit, any donated space would be tax deductible.

Anyone interested in helping can contact Bottroff at 970-309-0384.