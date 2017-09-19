Rifle appoints first female mayor

After being sworn in by Rifle City Clerk Kristy Christensen earlier in the evening, Rifle's new City Council, which includes two new members, selected its mayor for the next two years. Barbara Clifton was appointed Rifle mayor by unanimous vote Monday.

"I'm really excited [to be Rifle's first female mayor]," she said. "Aside from now running the meeting it won't be much different, I will still be making decisions for the city."

Clifton does not envision much to change in her new role, though she now shifts to the center seat and has much more responsibility when it comes to running meetings.

Her top priorities as mayor will be getting a new city manager for Rifle and seeing some of the city's biggest construction projects, mainly the new pool and City Hall renovations move forward.

Now in her second term on City Council, Clifton served as Rifle's mayor pro-tem for the past two years and was re-elected to council this month after receiving the second most votes in September's election.

After being named Rifle's next mayor, Clifton appointed Theresa Hamilton to serve as mayor pro-tem. The two, along with the two new members of council — Joe Carpenter and Sean Strode — will join Ed Green, Joe Elliot and Annick Pruett on council.

Pruett was absent for Monday's vote and Clifton was the only council member nominated for mayor.

While the mayor serves as the tie-breaker vote in some city councils, Rifle's council voting is rotation based so that the tie-breaking member changes with each vote. With seven members on council each may serve as the tie-breaker vote depending on where they are at in the rotation.

The new council will hold its next regular meeting at 7 p.m. Sept. 20.