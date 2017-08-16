Rifle boys golf finishes 4th at Eagle invitational

Competing at the Eagle Valley Invitational Monday morning in Gypsum, the Rifle Bears' boy's golf team — under the direction of first-year head coach Tod Smith — placed fourth out of 11 schools.

Aspen won the team event, while Eagle Valley's Barrett Jones won the individual tournament with a score of 72.

Rifle's Jacob Smith and Aspen's Dawson Holmes tied for second behind Jones with scores of 74.

Along with Smith, Rifle's Cannon Wall shot a 91 to place second for the Bears, while Wolfgang Smith (96), Tegan Costanzo (122) and Alex Stroud (124) rounded out the day for the Bears.

"Overall, I was pleased with our results, though I feel our kids can play better," Smith said. "We are a young team, and as they get comfortable with competing, I think our scores will be lower."

The Bears will return to action Aug. 22 with the Rifle Tournament at Rifle Creek Golf Course, starting at 9 a.m.

Following the home tournament, Rifle will compete in the BookCliff tournament and the Tiara Rado Invitational in Grand Junction, Aug. 28-29.