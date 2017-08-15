Rifle Creek GC hosts Brassie Tournament

Last Saturday and Sunday under a beautiful blue Western Slope sky, the 2017 Colorado Women's Golf Association Annual Brassie Tournament was held at Rifle Creek Golf Course. The four-ball stoke play tournament was attended by 34 teams from Denver, the Front Range, Rifle and Grand Junction.

The weather was ideal for the two-day tournament and the course was in wonderful condition. Below are the winners of the Championship Flight, as well as Flight's one, two and three at Rifle Creek Golf Course.

THE WINNERS – CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

Christie Austin and Kathy West – First Low Gross with a score of 143.

Kathy Malpass and Katheine Moore-Lilly – Second Low Gross with a score of 151.

Pam Cortez and Sue Knutson – First Low Net with a score of 136.

Phyllis Emrich and Debroah Stum – Second Low Net with a score of 138.

1ST FLIGHT

Becky Finger and Donna Edelen – First Low Gross with a score of 170.

Lyn Bullen and Judy Mailis – Second Low Gross with a score of 171.

Candy Hammerich and Penny Sykes – First Low Net with a score of 134.

Bertha Thimming and Sue Elliott – Second Low Net with a score of 135.

2ND FLIGHT

Karla Hutchinson and Kathleen Mikoloyck – First Low Gross with a score of 175.

Sharon Thiel and Diane Storlie – Second Low Gross with a score of 186.

Tying for First Low Net with a score of 141 was KatCindy Ortega and Kathy Diehl, as well as Debbie Childs and Cheryl Berning.

3RD FLIGHT

Nondis Lowther and Sue Means – First Low Gross with a score of 172.

Bunny Ambrose and Sandy Schnitzer – Second Low Gross with a score of 187.

Kim Gauthier and Brit Glock – First Low Net with a score of 126.

Dee Martinez and Jan Squires – Second Low Gross with a score of 138.