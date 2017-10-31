Rifle dentist offers free care to veterans

Veterans Day always comes and goes too quickly for former U.S. Army Maj. Clifford Cappelli, the owner of Rifle Dental Care, so this year he decided to offer something just for his fellow vets.

During November, veterans can come in and receive a free hygiene appointment at the Rifle office.

In addition to the free appointments reserved for veterans next month, each veteran will receive a $250 gift card that may be applied to future treatment.

"We want to help our veterans and thank them for all they have done for our great country," Cappelli said.

Cappelli served as a dental officer for 12 years in the Army and has a son currently serving as an artillery officer in the Army.

"We have husbands, fathers, grandfathers, and sons who have served in the Army. This year we wanted to do Veteran's Day for a whole month rather than a day," said Monica Cappelli, the dentist's wife.

So far, four veterans have signed up.

Cappelli will give one disabled veteran complete restorative care (composite fillings, crowns, dentures, or up to two implant- restoration crowns and abutments) with 100 percent of the cost covered.

Names must be received by Nov. 1, and the recipient will be announced Nov. 6.

Cappelli asks that veterans bring their DD214 form, or record of military service, in order to receive the free dental hygiene appointment, which can include X-rays, oral cancer checks and more.

If you know a veteran in need of a dental exam, Cappelli asks that you email him via the contact page at http://www.RifleDentalCare.com, post or Facebook message him at https://www.facebook.com/rifledentalcare, or stop by the office at 1430 Railroad Ave. in Rifle. The phone is 970-625-1696.

He asks that you share a story or video of when and where the veteran served along with whatever dental treatment they need. If you are not the veteran, you must have the veteran's written permission to share his/her story with Rifle Dental Care.