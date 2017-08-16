Farmers Market set for fundraiser dinner

The 2nd annual Rifle Farm to Table Dinner is set for September 9 with tickets on sale as of last week. With vendors full of fresh veggies each week, the Rifle Farmers Market should not have any trouble finding fresh greens for the meal.

Tickets will be $100 for a pair and $55 for singles.

It will include a four course meal with vegetables donated by local vendors and Grand River Hospital donating the beef and other side dishes.

Elissa Nye with the Rifle Farmer's Market Board said that there will be a silent auction this year that will give away gift certificates to local restaurants, clothing, and pottery from work donated by local craft vendors.

This is the only fundraiser that the Rifle Farmers Market does to sustain its operations, aside from a couple of small grants, according to Garfield Healthy Communities Coalition Coordinator Dana Wood.

Tickets will be capped off at 80. Those interested can find tickets at can be found at RifleFarmersMarket.com under the Farm to Table tab and at the market every Thursday.