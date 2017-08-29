Rifle Farmers Market Farm to Table Dinner

The Rifle Farmers Market will hold its second annual 'Farm to Table' Dinner, Saturday, September 9th from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Bookcliffs Arts Center.

Please join us for an al fresco dining experience with a chef-prepared prime rib dinner featuring local, farm-fresh ingredients. This four course meal will highlight all the best our market vendors have to offer.

The dinner will comprise of locally grown fruits and vegetables as well as locally grown beef, contributed by this year's Rifle Farmers Market vendors such as Early Morning Orchards, Anita's Pantry, Upper Crust Bakery, Green Pastures Country Farm, Little Coffee Shack, Moo's Ice Cream and Chick Addiction. The beef will be donated by Grand River Health from their purchase at Garfield County Fair. There will be a cash bar featuring beer from Glenwood Brewing Company and wines from Maison la Belle Vie Winery in Palisade. The dinner will also include a dessert bar, yard games and a silent auction. Silent auction items have been donated by Rifle Farmers Market vendors and local businesses including Rifle Climbing Guides, Aspen Dermatology, Mistyoga, The Cracked Pot, Scentsations, LuLaRoe Clothing, Glenwood Cavern Adventure Park, Iron Mountain Hot Springs, Sundee Studios Jewelry and Massage, and D. Wiley Photography.

Music by Jake and Melissa Statler, local favorites from Rifle. They both work for Garfield Re2 School Districtâ€” Jake as a building technology coordinator and Melissa as a teacher at Rifle High School. Music is a hobby they enjoy doing together, especially during the summer. They play covers and originals primarily within the indie/folk/acoustic genre.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and are available at the Friday Rifle Farmer's Market through September 1st and available online at http://www.riflefarmersmarket.com/farm2table through September 6th.