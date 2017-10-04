Rifle soccer stuns Eagle Valley on homecoming

Hosting the Eagle Valley Devils Thursday afternoon at Rifle High School in the homecoming soccer game, the Rifle Bears held on in the second half for a thrilling 1-0 win, upsetting the Devils for the third win of the season under head coach David Romero.

After topping Palisade last week by a score of 8-0, the Bears fought hard for the 1-0 win on Thursday thanks to a stout defensive effort.

Sophomore midfielder Paul Cerros crashed the net to score the lone goal of the game for both teams, banging home a rebound off of a shot from senior Cesar Gutierrez at the 35-minute mark of the first half.

From there, the Rifle defense stood tall, turning away some great chances for Eagle Valley to hold on for the big 1-0 win in front of the home crowd.

With the win, Rifle sits at 3-6 (2-4 4A Western Slope League) on the season. The Bears will host the Steamboat Springs Sailors Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. in Rifle.

DELTA 2, COAL RIDGE 1

For the second time in the 2017 season, the Coal Ridge Titans and the Delta Panthers met for a pivotal 3A WSL soccer showdown, and for the second time the Panthers narrowly escaped with a victory, pulling out a tough 2-1 win at 'The Pasture' in New Castle.

Delta took a 2-0 lead late in the game, but Coal Ridge nearly came all the way back, falling just short in the one-goal game.

Titan senior Ismael Ramirez got the Titans on the board late off of an assist from senior Ezequiel Vasquez, but the Titans couldn't find the second goal to tie the game, dropping just the second game of the season.

Sitting at 6-2-1, the Titans will travel to Moffat County Tuesday evening for a matchup with the Bulldogs.

SOFTBALL

RIFLE 19, EAGLE VALLEY 11

In a homecoming matchup Wednesday night in Rifle, the Bears' softball team found an offensive groove to top the visiting Eagle Valley Devils 19-11 in a 4A Western Slope League matchup.

Junior Kaitlyn Jackson went 3-for-3 at the plate with a three-run homer, two walks, a run scored and a stolen base, while senior Peyton Caldwell added three hits, three runs scored and a stolen base in the 19-run outburst.

Sophomore Delaney Phillips picked up two hits for the Bears, adding a walk, three runs scored and five stolen bases, while junior Shaeley Arneson added two doubles, two runs scored and three runs batted in for the Bears.

Seniors Sydney Scarrow and Claudia Abbott came through at the plate for the Bears as well, as Scarrow picked up two hits and two RBIs, while Abbott reached base twice on errors, walked one and scored three runs.

With the win, Rifle improves to 12-4 (5-1 4A WSL) on the season. The Bears will host the Palisade Bulldogs on Monday at 6 p.m.