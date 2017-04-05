Runners, walkers take part in Grand River Gallop | PostIndependent.com

On a clear, crisp morning in view of the Rifle Bookcliffs, over 150 runners, walkers, and gawkers participated in the 18th annual Grand River Gallop Superhero 5K Run/2K Family Fun Run/Walk this past Saturday on an April Fool's morning. From four-month-olds to 80-somethings, the runners/walkers poured over the starting line with strollers and dogs in tow. The runners in superhero costumes abounded from Batman to Wonder Women to dinosaurs and fairies.

The Grand River Gallop concludes the Grand River Meals on Wheels' March for Meals celebration, part of the national 2017 March for Meals campaign initiated by the Meals On Wheels America (MOWA). More than 5,000 local Meals on Wheels Programs leverage a dedicated army of two million volunteers who day-in and day-out create an efficient and caring way to keep America's seniors stay independent, healthy and able to live in their own homes. Grand River Meals On Wheels delivered almost 17,000 people meals and over 8,000 pet meals during 2016 with the help of almost 90 volunteers.

Thank you to sponsors: FCI Constructors, Mac 5 Mortgage, Columbine Ford, Impressions, Rifleworks, Bookcliff's Survey Service, Crabtree Red Canyon Auto Body, Independence Run & Hike, Alpine Bank, and Rifle Parks and Recreation. The Grand River Gallop rose over $3,500 for Grand River Meals on Wheels of Western Garfield County, which currently delivers over 1,400 meals a month to elderly, disabled and recovering individuals in western Garfield County. The race is the second of the Colorado River Valley Charity Race Series, in which runners accumulate points based on their times in their respective age groups.

This year the top male and female runners received a prize of $50 gold one dollar coins. The overall winner for the Men's category was Josh Hejtmanek of New Castle at 17:54. The top Women's winner and second over the finish line overall was Angela Dunn of New Castle, finished in 20:41.

The next Colorado River Charity Race will be the Titan Trot 5K in Silt on Saturday, May 13, 2017. The Titan Trot is a benefit for the Coal Ridge High School booster club. For further information on the race series, contact Rifle Recreation at 665-6570 or visit http://www.rifleco.org or https://runsignup.com/Race/CO/Silt/TitanTrot5K