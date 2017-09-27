Sign-up for State of the CO River

The Middle Colorado Watershed Council and Alpine Bank invite you to the 4th Annual River Clean Up in Rifle, Colorado on October 7th.

The Middle Colorado River is essential to all of us and the Middle Colorado Watershed Council is a voice for the stewardship of this portion of the river from the Glenwood Canyon to DeBeque. Our communities depend on the river; we drink it, swim, raft and fish in it, use it for agriculture and irrigation and it's an important habitat for fish and wildlife. For these reasons we need to keep the river in good health, as it is currently under threat. Keeping trash out of the river is one way to help.

On Saturday October 7th please join the Middle Colorado Watershed Council, Alpine Bank and your friends in the community to clean up the banks of Rifle Creek and the Colorado River. Removing the trash will help the water run cleaner!

Pre-registration is available if you would like to create a River Team for your group or business. The MCWC asks you bring sun protection, water, and wear close-toed shoes.

"Last year we had an amazing turn-out," said Annie Whetzel, Community Outreach Coordinator for the Middle Colorado Watershed Council. "All generations were represented! We had some high-school and middle school kids, their parents, and even grandparents. It is a really great way to spend a Saturday!"

The Middle Colorado Watershed Council's mission is to evaluate, protect, and enhance the health of the middle Colorado River watershed through the cooperative effort of watershed stakeholders. The Middle Colorado River Watershed extends from Glenwood Canyon to De Beque Canyon.

For more information please visit http://www.midcowatershed.org or email annie@midcowatershed.org.