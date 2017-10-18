Silt farm sweetens western slope

Derrick Maness started beekeeping 23 years ago when he was only 14 after being inspired by his middle school science teacher. He began working at Western Colorado Honey with Paul Limbach at a young age and now owns Colorado Mountain Honey, which is located in Silt next to the Pauline S. Schneegas Wildlife Foundation.

Although the farm and facility is located in Silt, the hives are spread throughout the Western Slope. Limbach, Maness and their teams take care of close to 3,000 hives, which equates to roughly 200 million bees raised locally.

Colorado Mountain Honey and Western Colorado Honey work together as one of the only operations that do every step of the honey making process themselves: raising the bees, harvesting, bottling and separating the different varieties of honey. The different locations and climates where each hive is located across the Western Slope produce multiple different honey flavors because of the wide variety of flowers surrounding the hives.

"We want to have our hands in every step of the process to ensure people are getting the most unique honeys in the world," Maness said.