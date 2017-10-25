Silt Mesa house destroyed in fire

A family of four lost their home to fire Wednesday, October 18 on Silt Mesa.

One person was home at the time, but was reported to be in the shop on the property. No injuries were reported, and all pets were safe.

The American Red Cross is helping the family.

Colorado River Fire Rescue responded with 16 personnel, two engines, three tenders for water shuttle operations and a stand-by ambulance, according to a press release.

The Garfield County Sheriff's Office deputies along with the Victim Response Team responded to the scene.

The home was engulfed in flames when crews arrived, and it is deemed a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it is not suspicious in nature, the press release said. Total dollar loss had not been determined.