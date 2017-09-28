Silt receives $10K from CPW for new boat ramp

Thanks to grant money from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, it looks like Silt's new boat ramp will be ready and open for business by next spring. The town received $10,000 this month from CPW with which to complete a new access point to the Colorado River.

The new ramp is located at a safer and more easily accessible put-in or take-out spot for anglers floating on the river.

"In combination with other boat ramps on the river, including a new one in Rifle that we helped fund, more and more anglers will be able to take advantage of fishing opportunities on that stretch of the Colorado," said Jim Guthrie, the Fishing is Fun program coordinator.

Town Administrator Pam Woods said that the money will be used to pave the new boat ramp. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is expected to take place in the spring.

CPW's Fishing is Fun grant program is geared to improve angling opportunities throughout the state and awarded $400,000 to nine projects. The approved projects include improved access, habitat restoration, lake renovation, new piers and new ponds.

"Colorado has world-class fisheries and angling opportunities, and maintaining and increasing access to those resources is so important," said Bob Broscheid, CPW director. "The Fishing Is Fun program is a powerful program to improve angling access for residents and visitors alike, leveraging angler dollars to assist in providing additional opportunities."

A 2013 economic study found that angling contributes more than $1.9 billion annually to the Colorado economy through direct and secondary expenditures, and supports more than 16,000 jobs statewide, states a CPW press release.

Since 1987, the Fishing Is Fun program has supported more than 300 angling improvement projects of various sizes across the state, from the Eastern Plains and the West Slope to the major metropolitan areas along the Front Range. Fishing Is Fun funding comes from the Federal Sport Fish Restoration Program. Matching funds are required, and the nine projects approved in 2017 included more than $600,000 in local support.