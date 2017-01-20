Silt says Thank You | PostIndependent.com

Silt says Thank You

The town of Silt would like to thank the Board of Trustees, vendors, volunteers, artists, sponsors, and patrons of all of the townâ€™s events in 2016. The town held five wonderful concerts: Doctor Robert â€” The Beatles Tribute, Blackout â€” The Scorpions Tribute with fireworks sponsored by Columbine Ford, The Corporation Band, Rick Aluise, The Diamond Empire Band, Rockslide, Whiskey Stomp, Valle Musico, Dry Hollow Band, and Johnny O. All of these bands entertained thousands of people at the concert series this year. Other events this year included Movie Nights, Murder Mystery Dinner, Easter Egg Hunt, Arbor Day, Silt Clean-Up, Silt on Sale, Bike Rodeo, Pig Roast, Punkinâ€™ Chuckinâ€™, Chili Cook-off and Sitting with Santa. These concerts and events would not have been possible without the generous cash and in-kind donations from Columbine Ford, Alpine Bank, KMTS 99.1 and 96.7, A-1 Traffic Control and Barricade, Moose 92.3 FM, KGLN 980 AM, 100.7 The Vault, KStar 96.1, ANB Bank, Colorado Mountain News Media, Silt Tool Rental, Karp.Neu.Hanlon, Holiday Inn Express, Trans Care Ambulance, Minerâ€™s Claim, URSA Operating Co. LLC, Native American Crane Service, and Boundaries Unlimited Inc. Specifically, the town would like to thank volunteers Terry Kirk, Julie Taylor, Dan Meskin, Geno Sowieja, TJ Tucker, George Cutting, Meredith Robinson, Vickie Johnson and Tami Jenkins. The town would like to also thank the police departments of New Castle, Rifle and Carbondale, as well as the Garfield County Sheriffâ€™s Office for providing inter-agency security support.

A special thanks to the Holiday Inn Express for providing great room rates for the artists and fans! We were happy to have Western Weeds and Redâ€™s Hot Shot Photo Booth as our vendors this year! A heartfelt thanks to TransCare Ambulance for watching out for us all season!

2017 will be a great year! Watch for our announcements in the Post Independent and the Citizen Telegram, as well as the Townâ€™s website http://www.townofsilt.org. Thanks again to all those who participated!