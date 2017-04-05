Single-car wreck kills one near New Castle | PostIndependent.com

Interstate 70 westbound was closed for several hours Sunday after a Jeep went into the median, killing the driver. The individual involved in the single-vehicle wreck has been identified as Christopher Timmes, 65-year old from Littleton.

He was pronounced dead by an emergency department physician at Grand River Hospital and an autopsy is scheduled with the coroner's office for Monday afternoon.

The wreck occurred just outside of New Castle near mile marker 104 at about 1:52 p.m. on Sunday.