Sloan helps lead Rams over Cardinals in homecoming game

Coming off of a big win on the road Saturday against the Vail Mountain Gore Rangers in a pivotal 3A Western Slope League matchup, the Roaring Fork Rams boys soccer team continued its impressive roll through the 2017 season, topping the visiting Grand Valley Cardinals 4-0 Thursday afternoon in Carbondale in the Rams' homecoming game.

Junior Aidan Sloan continued his scoring onslaught for the Rams, finding the back of the net twice in the win over the Cardinals, while senior Max Candela added a penalty shot goal and the Cardinals inadvertently put one shot into their own net, capping off the 4-0 win for the Rams.

Grand Valley did have two good scoring chances as junior forward Angel Garcia worked into the box, but neither shot was able to find the back of the net in the shutout loss.

With the win, Roaring Fork now sits 10-2 (4-1 3A WSL) on the year.

"We are for sure in the playoff picture," Roaring Fork head coach Nick Forbes said. "But everything really depends on what we do in the last week of the season. We have Moffat next Thursday and then CRMS on Saturday. Then we close out the season Tuesday and Thursday the following week with Coal Ridge and Delta. Those last two games are pretty decisive for our season. I think we have a strong enough RPI to make the playoffs, even if we drop one of those last two games and don't finish in the top of the league. But our goal is to win the league, and we've put ourselves in a strong position to achieve that."

The Rams host the Moffat County Bulldogs next Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Summit 2, Rifle 1

On the road Thursday for a 4A Western Slope League matchup with the Summit Tigers, the Rifle Bears boys soccer team came up just short in a 2-1 decision.

Tied at 0-0 at the half, Summit came out and scored two quick goals to take a 2-0 lead before the Bears responded late as Cesar Gutierrez found the back of the net off of a feed from Isaac Rivas.

With the loss, Rifle falls to 3-7 (2-5 4A WSL) on the year. The Bears will take on the Battle Mountain Huskies Tuesday afternoon in Rifle at 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Rifle 11, Basalt 3

A grand slam from junior Shaeley Arneson paced the Rifle Bears' softball attack Thursday afternoon on the road in Basalt in the season finale against the Longhorns as Rifle rolled to an 11-3 win.

Aside from the grand slam, Arneson had a huge day at the plate, adding two singles, three runs scored and five runs batted in.

Senior Peyton Caldwell added three hits and a run scored in the win, while junior Kaitlyn Jackson added two hits and two RBIs at the plate while pitching a complete game, striking out 11 Basalt hitters.

Senior Sydney Scarrow closed the regular season strong, picking up two hits and two RBIs, while sophomore Delaney Phillips added a single, a walk, three runs scored and two stolen bases.

Senior Claudia Abbott added a single, a walk and two runs scored in the eight-run win.

The Bears cap off the regular season with a 15-4 (7-1 4A Western Slope League) record.

Rifle will find out about its draw in the 4A state playoffs on Sunday afternoon when CHSAA releases the regional brackets.