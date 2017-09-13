Smoothies added to Re-2 district breakfast menu

Karlo and Jeremy Carballo sat at their table before school joyfully making bubbles dance in the purple liquid before them. The familiar gurgle of children playing with their food made them both giggle.

It wasn't long, however, before the blueberry smoothie they were playing with moments ago was devoured through their green and yellow straws. It was their first time eating breakfast at school, and both were surprised to see fruit smoothies on the menu this morning.

"They are delicious," said Karlo.

"It tastes just like a Pokemon frappuccino from Starbucks," added fellow seventh-grade student Kevin Arturo, who is convinced that Kitchen Manager Lynetta Trevathan is a Starbucks barista.

Smoothies are a new addition to the early morning menu at all schools in the Garfield School District Re-2. It is an addition that new Nutrition Services Director Mary McPhee saw as something novel for the kids.

"I was searching the USDA website, looking for new menu items to serve," she explained. "The website stated that the Office of Child Nutrition had just approved smoothies as a breakfast alternatives. I thought it was a great idea and it isn't expensive. We already do fruit parfaits, and it is a similar concept, just blended."

Served on Mondays and Wednesdays only, Trevathan can't pour the beverages fast enough.

"They are really good," added Belle Klinder, who was slurping a strawberry version. "I'm happy they added them to the menu."

The smoothies are made with low-fat vanilla yogurt, 1 percent milk and fruit and are available to anyone before school for $2.

"It's grab and go, trendy, it's what the kids are into. We have all the equipment that we need to make them. It's great to try new things and see how the kids enjoy them," added McPhee.

Kevin, however, was not sure he wanted the word to get out about the delicious new breakfast item.

"I want it all for ourselves," he laughed.