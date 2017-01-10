Social media post causes stir at Rifle High School | PostIndependent.com

On Sunday one Rifle High School student got a firm reminder that the internet is written in ink, not pencil, after the student was taken into custody by the Rifle Police Department following a Snapchat post.

The student’s Snapchat image contained threats against the school and was under investigation by the Rifle Police Department. Charges have been filed against the student, but because he or she is a juvenile no further information will be made public at this time.

The Rifle Police Department confirmed that there is no present threat to the high school, and classes resumed without interruption Monday. Rifle High School families were informed of the threat on Sunday via email and messages sent through the Garfield School District Re-2.

“We take all threats seriously, whether they are via social media or otherwise,” said Theresa Hamilton, director of communications for the district.

In the message posted on the Garfield Re-2 website, the school district thanked the police department for its swift and immediate action and encouraged all students and parents that, “If you see something, say something.”

The Rifle Police Department notified the school of the threat on Sunday after a citizen contacted the police department and verified it with a copy of the Snapchat image. Anytime there is a threat against the school, local law enforcement is immediately involved.

“Be careful what you put on the Internet,” said interim Rifle Police Chief Samuel Stewart. “We take social media posts under extreme caution. You can’t take a chance with the safety of the students.”

Stewart said that the police first contacted the parents of the student at the start of their investigation and the parents were fully cooperative and assisted the officers in any way they could. Formal charges on the student will go through the District Attorney’s Office, and Stewart said police will have more information on the incident later this week.