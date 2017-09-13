State fines Encana $225K over 2016 spill near Parachute

DENVER — Colorado has fined an oil and gas company $225,000 for a pipeline leak that contaminated soil and water on a hunting ranch in the western part of the state.

The Denver Post reported Monday that the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission fined a subsidiary of Encana Oil and Gas over a June 2016 spill on the Bishop Ranch outside the town of Parachute.

Encana has not said how big the spill was. The newspaper said it obtained a state document showing the Encana subsidiary has recovered about 50,000 gallons at a cost of $2.7 million.

Bishop Ranch owner Mike Bishop said the fine wasn't big enough and was unlikely to deter future spills.

The ranch filed a state lawsuit over the spill. The suit is still pending.

