State fines Encana $225K over 2016 spill near Parachute
September 13, 2017
DENVER — Colorado has fined an oil and gas company $225,000 for a pipeline leak that contaminated soil and water on a hunting ranch in the western part of the state.
The Denver Post reported Monday that the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission fined a subsidiary of Encana Oil and Gas over a June 2016 spill on the Bishop Ranch outside the town of Parachute.
Encana has not said how big the spill was. The newspaper said it obtained a state document showing the Encana subsidiary has recovered about 50,000 gallons at a cost of $2.7 million.
Bishop Ranch owner Mike Bishop said the fine wasn't big enough and was unlikely to deter future spills.
The ranch filed a state lawsuit over the spill. The suit is still pending.
Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com
