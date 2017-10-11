Thank you for spending your Sunday in the fields with us!

Thank you all so much for your time and energy on Sunday. Together, we gleaned 676 pounds of kale and 1,163 pounds of beets, all of which will be hitting the shelves of LIFT-UP food pantries throughout Garfield County. The produce will also be contributing to meals made by the Garfield Senior Nutrition Program and Feed My Sheep, among others. This week, many members of our community are enjoying nutrient-dense, local produce thanks to your efforts.