Tipton on energy, lands subcommittees | PostIndependent.com

Rep. Scott Tipton, whose congressional district includes Garfield County, has announced his subcommittee assignments for the 115th Congress.

The Republican will serve on two subcommittees of the House Committee on Natural Resources: the Subcommittee on Mineral and Energy Resources and the Subcommittee on Federal Lands.

The Subcommittee on Mineral and Energy Resources has jurisdiction over issues related to energy production and mining on federal lands. The Subcommittee on Federal Lands oversees matters related to the National Park System, U.S. forests, public lands and national monuments.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve on the subcommittees that have jurisdiction over many of the issues that are important to Coloradans,” Tipton said. “I look forward to advancing policies that support an all-of-the-above approach to U.S. energy development, effective forest and federal land management and protection for our country’s pristine open spaces.”

Tipton, who has been appointed to serve as vice chair of the Financial Services Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations, will also sit on the Subcommittee on Financial Institutions and Consumer Credit and the Subcommittee on Terrorism and Illicit Finance.

The Subcommittee on Financial Institutions and Consumer Credit oversees matters relating to consumer credit and access to financial services.

The Subcommittee on Terrorism and Illicit Finance is new in the 115th Congress. In the 114th Congress, Financial Services Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling, R-Texas, designated a special task force to investigate terrorism financing.