Troubling smell closes Parachute school for hours | PostIndependent.com

Students had leave Grand Valley Middle School for several hours on Wednesday because of an unidentified, noxious smell.

Students were moved to L.W. St. John Middle School for most of the afternoon before getting the all clear to head back to the middle school prior to the end of the school day.

According to Garfield County School District 16 Superintendent Ken Haptonstall, authorities reported that the smell came from something outside the school. Air readings indicated that there were no dangerous chemicals in the air.

"Within 15 minutes of being notified by the Grand Valley Fire Department, students were being transported off-site to L.W. St. John," Haptonstall shared on Facebook. "These precautionary measures, while disruptive to learning, are necessary as we always error on the side of caution."