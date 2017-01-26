Ute Theater and Events Center Grand Re-opening Revue | PostIndependent.com

The New Ute Theatre Society is proud to announce the Grand Re-opening of the Ute Theater and Events Center at 132 E. 4th Street in Rifle. The theater has been closed for all of January while new lighting equipment and retractable stadium style seating were installed. The theater also underwent a deep cleaning and paint touch up.

“We’re really excited for the public to enjoy local talent in the new seating, which allows everyone to see the stage,” said Anna Kaiser, New Ute Theatre Society Board Member.

The Grand Re-opening Revue will include a history of the theater and the extensive renovation along with recognition for all of the entities that supported the new equipment and retractable seating. The Revue features talent from RHS Drama Department, Artilluma Dance Company, Jake Statler on guitar, Full Throttle Dance Crew, and more musicians and artists. Animated cartoon Horsefly Fleas will be screened as a tribute to the theater’s Opening Night in 1948.

Ute Theater and Events Center Grand Re-opening Revue

Friday, February 3rd at 6 p.m.

132 E 4th Street, Rifle, CO 81650

$5 Suggested Donations Accepted at the Door.

The New Ute Theatre Society, Inc. is a nonprofit corporation which exists to establish, market and operate a community owned, non-profit theater, performing arts and special events center in the City of Rifle. Together with The New Ute Theatre Society, your donations will help promote and support public, educational, civic and cultural activities.

If you would like more information about this and other upcoming events, please visit http://www.UteTheater.com or contact The New Ute Theatre Society at newutetheatresociety@gmail.com.